Jack Dorsey Deposed In Twitter-Musk Suit

By | 20 Sep 2022

Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of Twitter, will be questioned under oath today in his former company’s lawsuit against Elon Musk.

Dorsey was a vocal supporter of Musk’s A$65 billion takeover bid of Twitter, which the billionaire later moved to cancel. Twitter is moving to force the sale.

“Having mounted a public spectacle to put Twitter in play, and having proposed and then signed a seller-friendly merger agreement, Musk apparently believes that he is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away,” Twitter said in the lawsuit.

Musk argued that Twitter has damaged the company since the proposed sale, with a hiring freeze, the removal of senior leaders, and other staff departures.

His major claim revolved around the company’s claim that just 5 per cent of user account are fake, controlled and created by automated bots.

Dorsey was subpoenaed last month by Musk, and will be questioned, via Zoom, by attorneys from both sides.


