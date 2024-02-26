HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung Galaxy Z 6 Rumoured To Be Cut To 11mm

By | 26 Feb 2024

A new leak has revealed that Samsung is planning a redesign of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and that it will be much thinner and lighter.

According to a report on sammobile.com, the phone is rumoured to be cut by 25% to 11mm. It is expected to be a little wider than the Galaxy Z Fold 5, to contain sharp edges and to include a titanium build, just like the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Another tipster mentioned in the report claims that the cover screen will expand to 6.4 inches and have a conventional 20:9 aspect, and that it will have a 50MP wide, 10MP zoom, and 12MP ultrawide camera.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to come in three colors, utilise the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and include a 4,600mAh battery.

It has also now been rumoured that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will miss out on a built-in S Pen slot.



