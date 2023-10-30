Rumours have emerged that a new Galaxy S24 series could be launched as early as January 2024, and the new range could include Android 14 and Ultra HDR, instead of SDR.

According to several sources and leaker Ice Universe (via Tech_Reve on X), the line, including the S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra models, is already in mass production.

Ice Universe also shared the new Samsung line will not only feature HDR pictures but a rumoured 2,500 nits peak brightness of the Galaxy S24 lineup’s display.

Renders of the new Galaxy S24 have made their way online, showing that the phones received the 3C certification from China.

Sources claim the Galaxy S24 has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a 6.17-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a battery capacity of around 3900mAh to 4000mAh.

The basic S24 and S24+ could have the Exynos 2400 processor in some markets, as the Galaxy S24+ Korean version has been seen on Geekbench with Exynos 2400 and 12GB RAM.

Additionally, Samsung will potentially introduce new features like Zoom Anyplace and E2E AI Remosaic for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, with leaks suggesting the body of the Galaxy S24 series will be titanium body, like the iPhone 15 Pro’s design.

As reported by Sammobile, Samsung typically launches its flagship models early; the Galaxy S22 and S23 were released in February 2022 and 2023.

To keep us guessing, Samsung has recently switched up the strategy of its Unpacked events, now opting for different global locations each year.

The leaks have yet to be confirmed, but if the Galaxy S24 line is released in January, we will not have long to wait.