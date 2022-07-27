HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Galaxy S22 Now Available In "Bora Purple"

Samsung Galaxy S22 Now Available In “Bora Purple”

By | 27 Jul 2022

Samsung has added an additional colour variant to their line of Galaxy S22 smartphones.

Bora Purple, which will be available following the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10th, with the company saying that it the new colour represents what Samsung Galaxy is all about – “embracing individuality, pushing boundaries, and relentlessly innovating under the philosophy of openness.”

As Samsung says in their Newsroom press release, “purple has been a hallmark of Galaxy’s signature style”, with previous devices featuring Violet, Lilac Purple, Violet and Lavender.

The new colour will join the current range, including Cream, Graphite, Green, Phantom White, Phantom Black and Sky Blue.

Bora Purple is set to be a staple for Samsung with their new range, having been spotted with upcoming products such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Bora Purple Edition will be available for purchase from select retailers and the company’s own online store.



