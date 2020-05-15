Samsung Expands Family Of Affordable Galaxy A Smartphones

In line with consumer demand, Samsung is adding three new smartphone models to its popular and affordable Galaxy A series line-up – the A32, the A51, the A71 and the A71 with 5G – all of which cost less than $900.

Last year the $280 Galaxy A20 was one of the country’s highest-selling smartphones and in Q1 2020 the Galaxy A51 was the best-selling Android smartphone in the world.

Samsung estimates that in 2020 one in four smartphones purchased in Australia will cost less than $1000 – the A32, A51 and A71 5G are designed to meet this market.

“We understand that a large proportion of our local audience want to consider their spending, but also desire access to the latest technology,” said Garry McGregor, Vice-President of Mobile & IT at Samsung Electronics Australia said. “We’ve responded to many consumer pain points around battery, storage and performance and delivered on those features we know Australians care most about like camera, display and design.”

All three models are equipped with the AI-based Game Booster mode, which optimises settings for an ideal mobile gaming experience.

While they only have a single speaker, they each feature a 3.5mm headphone jack (as well as Bluetooth technology), and Dolby Atmos software that activates surround sound when you listen through your headphones.

In addition, they all have on-screen fingerprint authentication, Samsung Pay and an impressive selection of photography options, such as night mode and macro.

At the more expensive end of the Galaxy A series is the Galaxy A71 5G (RRP: $899), which, as the name would suggest, adds 5G connectivity.

The A71 also offers a premium viewing experience with vibrant 4K definition and a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display. The Infinity-O cut out means that there is as much screen space as possible, as the camera sits on the screen.

All models will be available through Samsung online and all major retailers, including JB HI-FI and The Good Guys, aside from the Galaxy A71 with 5G, which will be available on Samsung’s online store and at select retailers.

Galaxy A71 5G Specs

Rear quad camera: Main (64MP); Ultra wide (12MP); Depth (5MP); Macro (5MP)

Front camera: 32MP

Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display (1080×2400)

Processor: Octa Core (Dual 2.2GHz + Hexa 1.8GHz)

RAM: 6GB

Memory: 128GB internal storage, micro SD slot up to 1TB

Battery: 4,500mAh

Colours: Prism Cube Black and Prism Cube White

RRP: $899

Available from 20th May through Samsung online and selected operators.

**The Galaxy A71 without 5G costs $749 and is available now.

Galaxy A51 Specs

Rear quad camera: Main (48MP); Ultra wide (12MP); Depth (5MP); Macro (5MP)

Front camera: 32MP

Display: 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display (1080×2400)

Processor: Octa Core (Dual 2.2GHz + Hexa 1.8GHz)

RAM: 6GB

Memory: 128GB internal storage, micro SD slot up to 1TB

Battery: 4,500mAh

Colours: Prism Cube Black and Prism Crush Blue

RRP: $599

Available now.

Galaxy A31 Specs

Rear quad camera: Main (48MP); Ultra wide (8MP); Depth (5MP); Macro (5MP)

Front camera: 20MP

Display: 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display (1080×2400)

Processor: Octa Core (Dual 2.0GHz + Hexa 1.7GHz)

RAM: 4GB

Memory: 128GB internal storage, micro SD slot up to 512GB

Battery: 5,00mAh

Colours: Prism Cube Black and Prism Crush Blue

RRP: $499

Available from 18th May.