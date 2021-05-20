Samsung Display CEO Choi Joo-sun has pointed to OLED display technology as being the linchpin of a digital revolution.

Speaking at US trade event Display Week 2021, Choi spoke of “the metaverse and the great future of displays.” According to him, OLED will play a major part in the transformation of how we interact with digital technology.

“Metaverse, which refers to all online and digital behaviors and lifestyles, will be accelerated by the new normal that has become part of our daily lives such as telecommuting and online meeting,” Choi said.

Choi explained how foldable, rollable, slidable and full screen displays will become an integral part of how we move through the world.

“Consumers will want a seamless and natural high-quality video experience wherever and whenever they are and demand for video quality as vivid as real life will increase as well.”