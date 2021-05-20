HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Is Panasonic, Samsung & Intel Facing ‘Brutal’ Olympics Backlash

By | 20 May 2021

Big tech brands Samsung, Panasonic and Intel are major sponsors of the delayed 2021 Olympics which many believe including the people of Japan believe should be cancelled.

Anger is mounting towards brands that have not pulled out of their multimillion-dollar sponsorship deals, with Japanese consumers urging brands such as Toyota, Intel, Proctor & Gamble as well as Panasonic and Samsung to push the organisers to cancel the event.

IFA has already pulled the plug on their event in Berlin which was scheduled for September 2021, with world leaders now debating whether to send teams who could come back with COVID-19.

Also cancelled this week was the World Economic Forum with organisers finally bowed to epidemiological reality, pulling the plug on plans for an in-person Davos jamboree in Singapore this August.

Insiders have told ChannelNews that the Olympic movement is desperate for the games to go ahead, so that they don’t have to pay out hundreds of millions to TV networks such as Channel Seven in Australia if the games are cancelled.

In Japan politicians and business leaders are calling for the games to be cancelled, Samsung who is caught in the middle of the debate has even bought out a limited-Edition Olympics S21 smartphone.

This special edition comes in a new colorus variant called Phantom Blue on the back is the famous Olympics logo.

The phone also comes in a special box. The product listing says there are also custom wallpapers, lock screens, and app icons as well as a custom Olympics-themed boot and shutdown animation.

William Pesek is an award-winning Tokyo-based journalist and author of “Japanization: What the World Can Learn from Japan’s Lost Decades.” writing in Nikkei Asia today he said that ‘When the health of Japan’s 126 million people falls to the nation’s CEOs, you know you are in serious trouble”.

Hiroshi Mikitani, head of Rakuten, Japan’s biggest e-commerce company, calling the Tokyo Olympic Games a suicide mission.

SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, Japan’s richest man, is “afraid” as Tokyo gambles it can safely welcome 90,000 visitors from all over the world during a pandemic.

People protest on Feb. 29, 2020, in front of the J-Village national soccer training center where the Olympic torch relay will start, located near the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. The protesters called the Olympics’ stated goal of promoting Fukushima and other northeastern Japan areas affected by the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disasters hypocritical. (Kyodo via AP Images) ==Kyodo

Pesek said “And what a wacky gamble: that it is fine to open your doors to folks from places suffering third or fourth waves of infection, pouring into a densely populated city where vaccinations trail Bangladesh and new COVID variants are ready to party”.

Gee, what could go wrong? he wrote, “Even top Olympics sponsor Toyota Motor admits it is “concerned” about the level of public anger over the event.

More than 80% of Japanese oppose holding the Tokyo Games in July. Anti-Olympics protests and online petitions are making their own headlines.

Writing about the Olympic organisers and the Japanese Government Pesek wrote “What does it say, though, that a group so lacking in self-awareness is leading on public health, while the (Japanese) Liberal Democratic Party looks the other way?”

As Countries such as Australia China, the U.S. and parts of Europe vaccinate enough people to reopen economies, Japan is stuck in stop-go-stop COVID-19 mode.

This week the Tokyo Medical Practitioners Association called for July’s Olympic Games to be cancelled, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) response was to offer organisers extra medical personnel as part of national teams flying in to compete.

IOC president Thomas Bach said the medical staff could support the implementation of COVID measures in the Olympic village and venues.

Olympic organisers have been publicly criticised after calling for nurses to volunteer at the Games.

The opening ceremony is set to take place on July 23rd.

