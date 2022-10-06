Samsung announced ambitious plans to develop processor chips with “human-like performance” at the company’s Tech Day event in California yesterday.

Samsung System LSI Business head Yong-in Park said in an “age that requires machines to learn and think as people do” such chips will become increasingly important.

Samsung is hoping to converge its approximately 900 products in the “logic chips” area, including image sensors, modems, display driver ICs, power management ICs and security chips, to provide a “total solution” for Samsung customers.

Park said that Samsung System LSI was working toward image sensors that can equal images captured by the human eye, and “will also launch sensors that can act as all five human senses.”

Of course, given the speculative nature of this announcement, no timeline has yet be offered, nor any real concrete details about how far along this technology may be.