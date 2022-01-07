HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung CEO Open To Working With LG On OLED

Samsung CEO Open To Working With LG On OLED

By | 7 Jan 2022

Samsung Electronics CEO Han Jong-hee has told reporters that his company is “wide open” to working with LG Display on a series of OLED televisions.

“I cannot say because there is nothing confirmed regarding the plan, but we are open to all options,” Han told reporters during a press conference in Las Vegas this week.

Han also touched upon the recent merging of key divisions within the company.

“Every year, 500 million Samsung Electronics devices are sold globally and the firm’s products and services have seeped into the daily lives of our customers,” he explained.

“With the newly merged device experience, or DX, division, we will take a lead forward and create a differentiated customer experience.”

Park Hyoung-sei, president of home entertainment at LG Electronics, told reporters during a press conference in Seoul that OLED talks with Samsung are welcome.

“In the past decade of taking the lead, LG Electronics has pioneered and spearheaded the OLED TV market, and now OLED panels have inarguably become mainstream in the advanced TV scene,” Park said.

“More TV set makers’ OLED adoption is a testament that OLED panels have won consumer trust, and that LG has made the right decision.

“We would definitely welcome Samsung Electronics‘ participation in the OLED camp, as long as it really happens.

“We‘ve seen 20 major TV makers join the OLED camp to adopt OLED technology for TV sets, and I would see Samsung’s move as a positive sign that OLED technology is receiving acknowledgment in a broader sense, given the potential of the OLED ecosystem to expand further.”



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
First Look At Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Range
CES 2022: Asymmetrical Foldable For Samsung Flip
CES 2022: Sustainability Key To Samsung’s Future Mission
CES 2022: Samsung Launches Portable Projector ‘The Freestyle’
CES 2022: Samsung Take On LG With OLED TVs, LG Not Bothered
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

CD Sales Increased For First Time In 17 Years
Latest News
/
January 7, 2022
/
E3 2022 Will Be An Online-Only Event
Latest News
/
January 7, 2022
/
Omicron Hampers Q1 Retail Rebound
Latest News
/
January 7, 2022
/
Google’s Pixel, Home, Chromecast All Infringe On Sonos Patent, Court Finds
Latest News
/
January 7, 2022
/
CES 2022: BMW Show Car That Changes Colour
Latest News
/
January 7, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

CD Sales Increased For First Time In 17 Years
Latest News
/
January 7, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
CD sales have increased for the first time in 17 years, according to US industry bible Billboard. The figures are...
Read More