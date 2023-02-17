HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Tipped To Bring Back Fan Edition With Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung Tipped To Bring Back Fan Edition With Galaxy S23 FE

By | 17 Feb 2023

Industry talk says Samsung will revitalise their Fan Edition phone line later this year, with a Galaxy S23 FE.

Word has it the fan-favourite new Galaxy S23 will get the FE treatment in August or September, though it may not get a global release.

The most recent Fan Edition was the well-reviewed Galaxy S21 FE, released in early 2022, less than two months before the Galaxy S22 made an impact.

Also on the horizon is a Fan Edition S22, which would be set to take the place of the Galaxy A74 in what is becoming an extensive range.

Word has it the Galaxy S22 FE will be powered by a new Samsung Exynos 2300 chip, with an Isocell HM6 108MP main camera sensor.

Either way, Samsung’s Unpacked event later this year is bound to be full of interesting announcements.

Samsung first launched the Fan iteration in 2020 with the Galaxy S20 FE to replace the “Lite” versions of their phones. Then came the Galaxy S21 FE, but due to supply chain uncertainties the S22 didn’t get an FE version.

Now it seems they are back on track for the S23 FE, which is likely to receive a top-end Qualcomm chip – probably the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, or Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

It’s likely, though, that the camera and display  sections will be cut back.

There is also talk that the Galaxy S22 will be discontinued before the S23 FE hits shelves.



About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Samsung Australia Announce First OLED Gaming Monitor
Samsung S23 Pre Orders Up, 70% Ordering Top-End Ultra Model
Samsung Bag Cash From Displays To Boost Chip Slump
Samsung One UI 5.1 Update Brings Bugs And Battery Drain
REVIEW: Persistence Pays Off For Samsung With The New Galaxy S23 Ultra
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

BREAKING NEWS: TCL Mobile Sack Staff Via China Conference Call
Latest News
/
February 17, 2023
/
Paramount + Snubbed By Media, Price Rise Tipped
Latest News
/
February 17, 2023
/
YouTube CEO Quits
Latest News
/
February 17, 2023
/
ASIC Attacks Buy Now Pay Later Sector
Latest News
/
February 17, 2023
/
Playstation Plus Free This Weekend
Latest News
/
February 17, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BREAKING NEWS: TCL Mobile Sack Staff Via China Conference Call
Latest News
/
February 17, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
As exclusively tipped by ChannelNews Sydney based, TCL Mobile executives have sacked management and staff at their Australia subsidiary today...
Read More