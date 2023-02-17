Industry talk says Samsung will revitalise their Fan Edition phone line later this year, with a Galaxy S23 FE.

Word has it the fan-favourite new Galaxy S23 will get the FE treatment in August or September, though it may not get a global release.

The most recent Fan Edition was the well-reviewed Galaxy S21 FE, released in early 2022, less than two months before the Galaxy S22 made an impact.

Also on the horizon is a Fan Edition S22, which would be set to take the place of the Galaxy A74 in what is becoming an extensive range.

Word has it the Galaxy S22 FE will be powered by a new Samsung Exynos 2300 chip, with an Isocell HM6 108MP main camera sensor.

Either way, Samsung’s Unpacked event later this year is bound to be full of interesting announcements.

Samsung first launched the Fan iteration in 2020 with the Galaxy S20 FE to replace the “Lite” versions of their phones. Then came the Galaxy S21 FE, but due to supply chain uncertainties the S22 didn’t get an FE version.

Now it seems they are back on track for the S23 FE, which is likely to receive a top-end Qualcomm chip – probably the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, or Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

It’s likely, though, that the camera and display sections will be cut back.

There is also talk that the Galaxy S22 will be discontinued before the S23 FE hits shelves.