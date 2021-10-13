HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Announces 'Galaxy Unpacked Part 2' Event

Samsung Announces ‘Galaxy Unpacked Part 2’ Event

By | 13 Oct 2021

Calendars are getting very full towards the end of the month, as three tech events will be happening across three consecutive days.

Samsung has sent out invites for Galaxy Unpacked Part 2, which will be held on Wednesday October 20 at 10AM ET (midnight AEST). This means Apple’s event will be on the Monday, Google’s Pixel 6 launch on Tuesday, and Samsung’s latest Galaxy unveiling on the Wednesday.

As for what to expect, Samsung writes: “Our users are multifaceted and live life in so many colourful, interesting, and unique ways. As such, the technology they use every day should reflect their individuality. Join Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 on October 20 to see how Samsung is opening up new experiences for self-expression through technology.”

That’s very vague, but seems to hint at some range of personalised products: new colourways, perhaps, or firmware updates to the latest range of Galaxy products.

Perhaps Samsung is just trying to undercut the Pixel 6.

