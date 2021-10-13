HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple Event To Launch MacBook Pro Revamp, Maybe AirPods 3

By | 13 Oct 2021

Apple seem to be trying to make-up for their somewhat lacklustre September event to launch the iPhone 13 by unveiling the first MacBook Pro revamp in five years at their October 18 event.

Adding to the excitement for Apple fans, there are also rumbles AirPods 3 are going to be unveiled.

The digital-only launch event, scheduled for 3AM AEST, will be streamed live at apple.com or through Apple TV. The tagline for the event is “Unleashed”, which is believed to be a reference to the fact the new MacBook Pro will be their fastest yet.

Besides a new design, the computer will have a revamped display in 14″ and 16″ sizes, and a MagSafe magnetic charger. They will also be the first high-end Pros to replace Intel Corp chips with Apple-designed processors.

The HDMI port that went MIA in the last redesign will be back, but the Touch Bar touch-screen strip will be banished.

If the AirPods 3 do get revealed, they’re expected to share DNA with the AirPods Pro, but without the silicone tips.

Besides a redesigned charging case, word is they’ll also ditch the noise cancelling feature, so they’ll likely be cheaper.

