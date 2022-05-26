Apple and Samsung are dominating the Australian smartphone market, making up more than 80 per cent of sales in the first quarter of 2022.

According to Gartner research, Apple accounted for 46.5 per cent of smartphone sales during the quarter, with 840,000 units sold.

Samsung makes up 36.5 per cent, with 659,000.

Although Apple remains ahead, it has seen a 9.1 per cent decline in sales year-on-year, while Samsung has leaped 20.3 per cent.

The overall Aussie market saw a year-on-year decline of 2.2 per cent.

OPPO and Xiaomi came in third and fourth, with 4.1 per cent and 2.8 per cent of the market.

“A number of factors including delayed product launches due to ongoing component shortages, rising inflation and poor consumer confidence led to a market decline in the first quarter of 2022,” said Anshul Gupta, senior director analyst at Gartner.