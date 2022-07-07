Despite the war in Ukraine and the decision by several global brands such as Apple, Samsung, and Dell to pull out of selling products in Russia, Chinese brands such as Oppo, Realme and Vivo as well as Motorola and Nokia are now cranking up supply to Russia, in an effort to grow market share.

Recently the Russian Government approved the parallel importing of appliances, and consumer electronic goods into the Country to avoid shortages.

A major shortfall of spare components in Russia and the lack of branded products resulted in Russian Federation’s President signing legislation that allows Russian retailers and distributors to import goods into the country without the official permission of the brand.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade list includes goods from Apple, Lenovo Asus, Acer HP, GoPro, Samsung, Dell, LG, as well as household appliances from Electrolux, Dyson, and Philips, which could be legally parallel imported.

Analysts are now predicting that 90% of the brands sold in Russia will soon be Chinese with products from Lenovo still being shipped into Russia by third party distributors.

Earlier this week a new Motorola G series Moto G32 smartphone was spotted on a web site waiting for Russian EEC certification.

According to a MySmartPrice report, the EEC certification for the smartphone reveals that it carried the model number XT2235-2, XT2235-3, and XT2229-3. The first model number has already cleared BIS certification.

The device will have a 6.5-inch HD+ display that supports 90Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the E32s is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G37 processor.

On the back, the device features a triple camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors. Meanwhile, the front features an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The smartphone is powered by a large 5,000mAh battery pack that supports 15W fast charging over a USB Type C port. Other features include, side mounted fingerprint scanner, Android 12 OS based MyUX, a dedicated microSD card slot, and an IP52 water resistance. This phone also came in two colours, namely Slate Grey and Misty Silver options.

The top 7 selling brands in the first half of 2022 have all been Chinese or European including Nokia handsets sold by HMD Global.

Other brands include Realme, Vivo and Oppo that are manufactured by BBL Electronics a Chinese Company that is currently cranking up supply to Russia as sales in markets such as Europe, the USA and Australia fall.

Kommersant, a Russian media outlet was told by Marvel Distribution- one of the largest broad-line IT distributors in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States, that more than 100% year-on-year growth was Chinese brands.

Realme a product that was being sold by JB Hi Fi and has since been dropped sold only 498,000 units in the first half of 2021 in the country, this year the BBL Electronics owned brand has already sold more than 1.1 million units.

Year-on-year unit sales grew significantly for brands like POCO (16%), Nokia (40%) while Apple’s and Samsung’s market share decreased by 14% and 15% year-on-year respectively after they pulled out of selling in Russia.