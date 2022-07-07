HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Sonos Issue Patch For Dodgy Sonos Ray Sound Output

Sonos Issue Patch For Dodgy Sonos Ray Sound Output

7 Jul 2022

It took a UK based tech publication to pick up major problems with the all-new Sonos Ray soundbar, with the US audio Company who will shortly announce their latest financials now issuing a fix.

What Hi Fi Sound and Vision identified a “Significant flaw in its bass presentation that results in an unusual low-frequency resonant buzz across a range of movies and music”.

Apparently, Sonos had played with the benchmark-settings in an effort to overcome the physical size limitations of scale with the device when it came to the delivery of cinematic sound from an affordable, desktop-sized speaker.

Last week, a new version of the Ray’s software was released, and Sonos has informed reviewers who found the flaw, that, in direct response to our findings, it includes a significant tweak to the Ray’s low-end response.

According to Sonos, the new tuning slightly dips frequencies below 50Hz in line with increases in overall volume level, which should help mitigate unwanted vibrations.

Sonos claimed that ther problem had arisen because its curved bass-reflex design has a port frequency of around 55 Hz that becomes susceptible to ‘chuffing’ when managing resonant frequencies, which had cropped up throughout the content reviewers were using for testing.
Year to date Sonos shares are down 36%.

 



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
