Roundup: All We Know About Sony Xperia Flagship Range

By | 25 Feb 2020
Sony isn’t doing too well in sales, but its products are still delivering plenty of innovation for consumers – making the Xperia smartphone one of the most anticipated handsets every year.

The next Xperia flagship from Sony is set to be released soon, so here is what to expect.

Firstly, the official title of the Xperia flagship has not yet been revealed, but rumours suggest it’s called Xperia 1.1, while others claim it will be called Xperia 5 Plus.

According to a patent at WIPO, the device will sport a larger 6.6-inch OLED panel instead of the 6.5-inch diagonal featured on the Xperia 1. There’s also an expected punch-hole front-facing camera at the top.

OnLeaks has revealed a different render that showcases a smartphone without any cutouts and instead a small bezel on the top that houses a selfie cam, earpiece and sensors. The source also believes it will host a 6.6-inch OLED panel of QHD+ resolution.

The thickness of the chassis is expected to be 8.1mm alongside a headphone jack located at the top of the device. It’s a bold prediction given the Xperia 5 removed the audio jack. The front facing stereo loudspeakers will also remain on this device.

The selfie camera is believed to be 8MP while the back will host a quad-camera setup, similar to many popular flagship smartphone devices currently on the market.

The main unit will be the Samsung-made 64MP unit and there will be a telephoto module available, with optical stabilization.

The other two sensors are said to have 12MP resolution, one of which is expected to stretch to 1/1.5-inches, but its purpose is still unreported on.

A 3D ToF sensor is also anticipated to make an appearance to aid with depth information during advanced camera features.

More recently, the rumour surrounding an 8K HDR video recording has been surfacing, which would put the phone in line with the Samsung’s S20 Ultra – an impressive feat if true.

It’s also been reported that the Xperia flagship will feature the latest and greatest Snapdragon 865 chipset.

Finally, Sony is also expected to introduce a new mid-tier addition to this flagship lineup, but this won’t be confirmed until Sony unveils the range.

About Post Author
Journalist reporting on news, business, finance and technology. Twitter: @camillatheak
