Samsung Electronics has delivered second quarter operating profits of A$15.39 billion, up 12.2 per cent from the previous year, despite a litany of obstacles.

Quarterly revenue was A$85.1 billion, up 21.3 per cent year-on-year, and slightly beating the market estimates of A$84.9 billion.

These results are the company’s second-largest in history, following the March quarter’s record.

Samsung’s semiconductor chip division saw a 24 percent rise on-year, achieving record revenue for two consecutive quarters. Likewise, Samsung’s mobile division saw a 30 percent increase in sales.

Samsung credits strong Galaxy S22 sales, along with demand for memory chips used in servers.

While server chip demand is likely to remain solid throughout 2022, chips for personal computers and mobile phones such as DRAM and NAND are likely to see a drop off in demand, due to “macroeconomic issues”, according to Han Jin-man, executive vice president of Samsung’s semiconductor business.

“Server demand and macro issues show relatively weak correlation,” said Han.

“Centering on major data center companies, investment in core infrastructure and new growth areas such as AI and 5G are expected to keep expanding, and fundamental demand should stay solid.”