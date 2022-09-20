Video game developer Rockstar Games has confirmed that the leaked footage of the highly anticipated ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ that has made it’s rounds online over the last few days is indeed real.

The company announced that it had “suffered a network intrusion”, which saw a hacker access it’s systems illegally and download confidential files including early development footage and more.

The over 90 videos of early footage quickly went viral, with GTA VI being one of the most anticipated games of all time, with it’s predecessor GTA V releasing almost a decade ago in 2013, maintaining popularity and selling almost 170 million copies by August this year.

A Message from Rockstar Games pic.twitter.com/T4Wztu8RW8 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 19, 2022

Rockstar Games parent company, Take-Two Interactive, saw shares drop over 1% before finalizing with a net gain of 0.7%. Stock prices surged massively earlier this year when the game was first announced.

The hacker, who claims to be the same one that breached Uber’s internal systems last week, is “looking to negotiate a deal,” threatening to release “more data soon”, which could range from more footage, to even source code.

Rockstar has said that development on the game will not change and did not provide any additional details on the breach.

Despite this, some employees have begun to question the long-term affects the leak will have on the game’s development.