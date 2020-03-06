Rock JBL Under Armour In Ear Headphones Land In OZ

JBL has announced that the latest product under the Under Armour – Project Rock Collection is available in Australia at JB Hi-Fi, priced at $329.

Like the other headphones developed in partnership with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, these new in-earphones are designed with the active user in mind, built with sweat and waterproof technology to ensure that they can withstand any workout.

They have a number of other features that will appeal to consumers searching for the perfect earphones to wear while working out, such as the ‘AmbientAware’ mode, which allows wearers to hear background noises while they’re listening to music – an important safety feature for joggers and runners.

Meanwhile, JBL’s built-in ‘TalkThru Technology’ feature turns down music volume and utilises speech-optimised noise-cancelling mics at the touch of a button, for quick conversations between workout sets.

JBL and Under Armour have gone with a highly portable design, with a lightweight aluminium charging case, and a battery life of some 25 hours (5 hours of playtime and a further 20 hours when charged in the on-the-go case).

They haven’t skimped out on sound quality either – the Wireless Flash In-Earphones are fitted out with all JBL’s best advances in sound, including its ‘Charged Sound’ and ‘Bionic Hearing’ technology.

The earpiece itself is comfortable and durable, with anti-bacterial sport flex ear tips that offer an optimum fit and clear sound.