New links for network services

SYDNEY: The Internet Association of Australia (IAA) has signed an agreement with PCCW Global, the international operating division of Hong Kong Telecom to interconnect PCCW Global’s Console Connect SDI platform and IAA’s peering fabric, IX Australia.

According to IAA, customers will be able to access all network services on either carrier or fabric, via their respective online portals.

IAA chair David Hooton said the agreement would remove connection complexity and create opportunities for members to expand their global reach.

“Console Connect is one of the largest software defined interconnect platforms, spanning more than 128 datacentres across the globe, with that number continuing to grow,” he said. “Once connected, IAA members can provision on-demand connectivity between key datacentres, partners and all major cloud on-ramp operators, including AWS Direct Connect, Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, Oracle Cloud, Google Cloud, Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Cloud and NAVER Business Platform.

“They can also directly connect with other key IX operators in Europe and the USA, who are already on the platform.” – Stuart Corner