Following the launch of its Pet Profile app feature in 2022, Ring has doubled down in pet-rescuing with the new Ring Pet Tag, an affordable gadget assisting in the locating of a lost pet.

Attaching to the pet’s collar, it has a QR code on the back, which finders can scan sending the owner a notification that their pet has been found. If a Pet Profile has been created, the finder will receive details about any health conditions they may need to know about.

Another feature is if the owner has opted for the Contact Me portion of the Pet Profile, the rescuer can contact them immediately through the Pet Profile. Tying these details to a QR code instead of only having them on a collar helps with privacy concerns.

This is also another way to alert the rescuer of any health issues, which can’t be done through a traditional pet tag.

Costing only $10.00, the Ring Pet Tag will be available from October 4th. Preorders are currently open.

This cheap price tag makes this an affordable alternative to Bluetooth trackers such as Apple’s AirTag. However, these pet tags don’t feature Bluetooth or GPS functionality, and instead were designed for the purpose of providing contact and health information through a QR code.