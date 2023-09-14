The French audio brand Devialet has announced the launch of its Gemini II true wireless earbuds, claiming they provide “state of the art sound.”

The earbuds come equipped with a range of bespoke technology, including the Devialet Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC), which is claimed to be able to dynamically adjust to the user’s ear shape for better noise cancellation, and reducing audio artifacts/white noise without having to compromise battery life.

ANC is supported by Devialet’s proprietary IDC (Internal Delay Compensation), which compensates for internal delay caused by a noise cancellation loop. This is expected to result in a better performance when dealing with high frequencies. Devialet is claiming these are “truly best-in-class noise cancelling earbuds.”

Also new is AWR (Active Wind Reduction) which is set to reduce impact of wind, and each embedded microphone is covered in a layer of “anti-wind material,” as well as an indentation shielding it from wind blowing on the surface of the bud.

It combines a new bone conduction sensor with beamforming microphones for cleaner and clearer calls.

Some other features include an IPX4 rating against water and sweat, a 10mm Titanium coated driver, and Bluetooth support up to aptX. Battery life is expected to last 5 hours per charge, and 22 hours with the charging case. The buds also support Bluetooth multipoint, allowing them to be used with two devices simultaneously.

The Gemini II True Wireless Earbuds will retail for $449.00 for Matte Black and Iconic White finishes, from the Devialet website.

Also available from the Devialet website are a special Opéra de Paris edition, featuring 24 carat in the design of the case, retailing for $649.00.