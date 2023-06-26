Rhino High Fidelity has released new high fidelity recordings of The Cars and John Coltrane, along with several other recordings.

The success of ‘The Doobie Brothers: Quadio’ (2020) and ‘Chicago Quadio’ (2016) sets, brought on a plan have now been followed through, with Rhino releasing a bunch of 1970s albums recorded in quadrophonic sound.

Quadrophonic sound uses four audio channels which are connected to four speakers positioned in the corners of a listening space, with multi-tracked audio that is mixed dimensional, and immerses the listener in an “expansive soundscape.”

Four titles which have been unavailable in quadrophonic sound for almost 50 years, have now been digitised from the original analog four-track Quad mixes.

These are ‘Billion Dollar Babies’ by Alice Cooper, ‘Paranoid’ by Black Sabbath, ‘Nightmares… and Other Tales from the Vinyl Jungle’ by The J. Geils Band, and ‘Red Octopus’ by Jefferson Starship.

Director of A&R for the Quadio series, Steve Woolard said, “I can’t wait for these to come out! Following in the footsteps of the Chicago and Doobie Brother’s Quadio sets, these are transferred from the original half-inch four-channel masters at 192/24 resolution and sound amazing. Considering they’ve been in the vault for 50 years, the tapes were in pristine condition and needed no tweaks or fixes. They sound as fresh, rich, and powerful as the day they were created. And, of course, there’s also a 192/24 stereo program from the two-track master as well. Just because.”

This collection is available now as Blu-ray discs exclusively from Rhino.com.