YouTube Tests Online-Gaming Offer

By | 26 Jun 2023

YouTube has been testing a new product internally, which would allow users to play online games and share with other users, rather than just watch videos.

Recently, employees of Google were invited to test a new product called Playables, which allows users to access games on mobiles and desktop computers.

There are a few games available through testing, such as Stack Bounce, which is an arcade game where players attempt to smash layers of bricks with a bouncing ball.

The games will be able to be played instantly through the YouTube site or app on Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS mobile devices.

YouTube already has a gaming community, where gamers post online livestreamed footage, and is competing with Amazon’s Twitch.

With the ability to host online gaming, YouTube would gain a large footprint in the sector.

In the past, Google has had mixed success with releasing games. The company continually ask employees to test new services before they are released to the public. More details surrounding this new product are yet to become available.

A spokesman has said, “Gaming has long been a focus at YouTube. We’re always experimenting with new features, but have nothing to announce right now.”

At the moment, users can download games through the Google Play app on Android devices, to which Google takes a cut of up to 30% from developers. It earns over $1 million in revenue per year.

Last year, Google admitted to winding down a consumer-gaming service called Stadia, as it was attracting enough users. It allowed players to stream games directly to multiple devices from the cloud.

Phil Harrison, head of Stadia explained Google found opportunities elsewhere to use Stadia’s technology, including YouTube.



