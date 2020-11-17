HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Retailers Lose Out on $100 Govt Voucher Purported To Boost Economy

Retailers Lose Out on $100 Govt Voucher Purported To Boost Economy

By | 17 Nov 2020

Despite a tough retail year, consumer electronics companies have been snubbed on the state budget’s new $100 voucher issued out to adults in NSW in a bid to stimulate the economy.

The NSW government will gift every adult $100 to spend on dining and entertainment to help revive some of the sectors hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money will be issued in four $25 vouchers, with two able to be used on food at restaurants, cafes or clubs while the other two can be spent on entertainment activities such as the theatre, cinemas or amusement parks.

The vouchers cannot be used on retail, alcohol, gambling or cigarettes and can only be redeemed at COVID-safe businesses who sign up to the scheme.

This means retailers hit hard by store closures will not get a cent of the government initiative, despite the fact retail sales have hit record lows over the past year and brick and mortar stores across the country are forced to close.

The NSW Government will run a trial of the program in the Sydney CBD over December, before a state-wide rollout in early 2021.

Named the Out and About voucher scheme, it will cost the Government $500 million and is intended to keep the economy flowing after Christmas.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , , , ,
You may also like
Tech Retailers Stock Take A Dive After Melbourne Lockdown Lifted
Retailers Beware: Aussie Shoppers Will Spend Much Less This Christmas
Budget’s $27bn Tax Plan Will Help Small Business Move Online
Budget Spend On EV Technology
Canberra’s New Push To Bring Tech To Small Biz
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Lenovo Slashes 20% Off Everything In Its eBay Store
eBay eBusiness Latest News
/
November 17, 2020
/
BREAKING NEWS: TPP Wholesale Domain Migration, Web Sites Down Emails Nobbled
Breaking News Latest News
/
November 17, 2020
/
Ultra-Lightweight Razer Book 13 On Preorder Now
Hardware Laptops Latest News
/
November 17, 2020
/
Google Giving Gmail Users More Privacy & Control Over What Data They Mine
Google Latest News
/
November 17, 2020
/
Retailer’s Staff Caught Stealing $800,000 Worth Of iPhones
Amazon iPhone Latest News
/
November 17, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Lenovo Slashes 20% Off Everything In Its eBay Store
eBay eBusiness Latest News
/
November 17, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Lenovo Australia is offering 20 per cent off all products in its eBay store in a limited-time promotion. Using the...
Read More