Lenovo Slashes 20% Off Everything In Its eBay Store

By | 17 Nov 2020
Lenovo Australia is offering 20 per cent off all products in its eBay store in a limited-time promotion.

Using the code PLENO20, customers can claim discounts of up to $1000 on two purchases (minus postage) from the Lenovo eBay store, excluding gift cards.

Products on sale include Chromebooks, high-end laptops and desktops, tablets, monitors, and accessories like mice and keyboards. Bags and cases are also on offer.

The most expensive item on sale, the Lenovo ThinkPad P53, is a 15-inch mobile workstation laptop launched last year. Its full price of $5499 can be cut to $4499 with the voucher code – a total discount of $1000.

