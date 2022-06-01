A report backed by 18 different European countries has stated that loot boxes in gaming are manipulative and exploitative.

Loot Boxes, for those unaware, are like a lucky dip that can reward players with rare or desirable items, which can be purely cosmetic or valuable to the game. They can also reward players with worthless items.

The Norwegian Consumer Council (NCC) has stated that gamers are being “manipulated” into spending money on these chests, while many critics have ruled that the system is a form of gambling, as users don’t know exactly what they are going to get before purchasing.

“The sale and presentation of loot boxes often involve exploiting consumers through predatory mechanisms, fostering addiction, targeting vulnerable consumer groups and more,” said Finn Myrstad, director of digital policy at the NCC.

EA, the game development company behind FIFA, Apex Legends and more, use Loot Boxes in their games, and have equated them as an equivalent to Kinder Surprise and other children’s toys.

The report, supported by 18 European countries and 20 consumer groups is urging governments to enforce regulations on loot boxes through legislation.

Belgium have already banned the sale of loot boxes, with the Belgium Gaming Commission ruling that they were a violation of their gambling legislation. The Netherlands was soon to follow, and fined EA $14.9 M (€10m). The law was overturned in March this year.

One of the main criticisms of the Loot Box system is that many of these games are targeted at children, and potentially exposing them to gambling and addiction from a young age.