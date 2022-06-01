An eight-hour Spotify podcast outage caused by a failure to renew a security certificate has cost many podcast creators thousands of dollars in lost advertising revenue.

Megaphone, a podcast hosting platform owned by Spotify, is the culprit for the outage, which happened on Monday night and early Tuesday morning, coming back online at 6AM EST, after eight hours.

Megaphone inserts dynamic ads into podcast episodes, and hosts many of the most popular podcasts in the world.

“Megaphone experienced a platform outage due to an issue related to our SSL certificate,” Spotify spokesperson Erin Styles said in a statement.

“During the outage, clients were unable to access the Megaphone CMS and podcast listeners were unable to download podcast episodes from Megaphone-hosted publishers. Megaphone service has since been restored.”

In addition to lost revenue through the Spotify app, Megaphone also distributes shows on Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts, which also experienced the outage.