Amazon has recalled tens of thousands of Ring video doorbells, warning that incorrect installation can cause them to catch fire.

The second-generation doorbells, model number 5UM5E5, risk overheating when the wrong screws are used to secure the doorbell to the bracket, damaging the lithium battery.

Product Safety Australia has told customers who purchased the doorbells between June 3 and September 7, 2020, to check the Ring website for a new user guide, and has advised that in-app setup instructions have already been updated. Ring has also set up a website to let customers know if their doorbells are affected by the recall.

“If consumers have already installed their Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) correctly, there’s nothing they need to do.

“If consumers have not installed the doorbell correctly or moved or reinstalled their device after charging, they should carefully follow the steps that are noted in the updated user manual or the Ring App,” the consumer watchdog said.

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), 85 reports have been received in America of incorrect screws being installed, with 23 of these installations resulting in a fire. Eight people have so far suffered minor burns.

In a statement, Ring said customer safety was a top priority.

“We have and continue to work cooperatively with the CPSC on this issue, and have contacted customers who purchased a Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) to ensure they received the updated user manual and follow the device installation instructions,” the company said.

Customers are not being advised to return the doorbells.