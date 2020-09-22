Google looks set to release its first Chromecast with built-in Google TV, according to leaked marketing renders.

In the images obtained by WinFuture, the smart TV device – once codenamed “Project Sabrina”, and now suspected to be called “Google Chromecast with Google TV” – appears to have been confirmed, with its accompanying remote featuring buttons for Google Assistant, YouTube, and Netflix; it also appears that Android TV is receiving the speculated Google TV rebrand.

Rumours at 9to5Google state that the device will be priced at $49.99 USD (about $70 AUD, assuming no markup), and will be available in grey, pink, and blue options.

Google is set to hold an event on September 30, where new technology – including a new Nest-branded smart speaker, new Pixel smartphones, and potentially also this Chromecast device – is expected to be revealed.