HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Display > Android TV > Rebranded Google TV Coming To Chromecast: Leaks

Rebranded Google TV Coming To Chromecast: Leaks

By | 22 Sep 2020
, , , , , , ,

Google looks set to release its first Chromecast with built-in Google TV, according to leaked marketing renders.

In the images obtained by WinFuture, the smart TV device – once codenamed “Project Sabrina”, and now suspected to be called “Google Chromecast with Google TV” – appears to have been confirmed, with its accompanying remote featuring buttons for Google Assistant, YouTube, and Netflix; it also appears that Android TV is receiving the speculated Google TV rebrand.

Rumours at 9to5Google state that the device will be priced at $49.99 USD (about $70 AUD, assuming no markup), and will be available in grey, pink, and blue options.

Google is set to hold an event on September 30, where new technology – including a new Nest-branded smart speaker, new Pixel smartphones, and potentially also this Chromecast device – is expected to be revealed.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
As Brands Move To Syndigo Google Shows How Rich Media Works Inside Google Shopping
Google Sued For $3.3 Billion
Google Seeks Three Changes To ACCC Media Code
YouTube Takes On Troubled TikTok
Google To Unveil Pixel 5, New Smart Speaker September 30
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

NBN To Invest $700m In Bid To Topple Telstra
Latest News NBN Co Telstra
/
September 22, 2020
/
Huawei Cuts 1000 Aussie Jobs Amid US Trade Tensions
Huawei Industry Latest News
/
September 22, 2020
/
As Brands Move To Syndigo Google Shows How Rich Media Works Inside Google Shopping
Accessories Latest News Retailers
/
September 22, 2020
/
New Surface Pro Pushed Into Next Year
Laptops Latest News Microsoft
/
September 22, 2020
/
Apple Watch 6 Users Uncover Bizarre Return Policy If Loop Doesn’t Fit
Apple Latest News smartwatches
/
September 22, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

NBN To Invest $700m In Bid To Topple Telstra
Latest News NBN Co Telstra
/
September 22, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
NBN Co is set to slash broadband prices and has pledged to invest $700 million over the next three years...
Read More