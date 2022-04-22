Following up their Leviathan gaming soundbar that the company released in 2014, Razer has launched the aptly named Leviathan V2.

Razer have sought to make their already critically acclaimed soundbar even more immersive with the inclusion of a down-firing subwoofer for enhanced bass response, THX Spatial Audio, and two full-range drivers. And would it really be a Razer product if it wasn’t lined with their iconic Chroma RGB lights?

With an eight-year gap between releases, dramatic changes and improvements are to be expected. As previously mentioned, the Leviathan V2 makes use of THX Spatial audio, which is a 7.1 surround sound system. As directional audio is incredibly important in competitive games such as first person shooters, having high quality surround allows users to take off their bulky headphones and become full immersed in the games environment.

Alongside the pair of full-range drivers, the Leviathan V2 comes fitted with two tweeters for high frequency audio and two passive radiators, which don’t take a direct electrical input, but boost the sound of a smaller driver behind it, acting as a loudspeaker.

RGB lights are controlled via the Chroma Studio app, the official mobile Razer app or via Razer Synapse through the cloud.

The soundbar itself weighs around 1.5kg, while the subwoofer is just under 3kg. It is also slightly larger than its predecessor, with dimensions of 50 x 9. x 8.4 cm. The Leviathan V2 connects to your computer and the subwoofer via a USB Type-C connection, and also features Bluetooth 5.2 for other devices.

The Leviathan V2 is currently available from the Razer website for A$409.95.