A new bug discovered in Google Messages is leaving users’ cameras on in the background, quickly draining the battery, and heating up the device.

Recent updates of Google Messages contain the bug, and so far the only way to counter it is to deny the app permission to use your phone’s camera – not exactly ideal given the in-app camera is a commonly used feature.

To do this, go to Settings > Apps > Messages > Permissions > Camera and select Don’t allow.

Google is yet to acknowledge the bug, or offer a patch.