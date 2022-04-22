A new trademark filing by Samsung shows that the Korean company is working on a Galaxy-branded VR headset.

Samsung released its Gear VR headset in December 2014, only discontinuing the product in September 2020. It also released the Samsung Odyssey in 2017, and the Odyssey + the following year. Both were one-off products and haven’t been updated since.

This means that despite having an early lead, Samsung are effectively behind the eight-ball when it comes to the VR universe.

This latest headset may have been some years in the making. Samsung filed Austrian trademark papers in 2018 that mentioned the Galaxy VR, and made another filing on March 30, 2022, at the World Intellectual Property Office.

At the Mobile World Congress in February, Samsung’s CEO Han Jong-hee hinted at a future VR device.

“Metaverse-related devices are now the talk of the town, so we have buckled down to a task to cope with the trend. It won’t take too long,” Han told reporters at Samsung’s MWC 2022 exhibition booth.

“We are striving for perfection as we gear up for the launch.”