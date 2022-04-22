HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Working On Galaxy VR Headset

Samsung Working On Galaxy VR Headset

By | 22 Apr 2022

A new trademark filing by Samsung shows that the Korean company is working on a Galaxy-branded VR headset.

Samsung released its Gear VR headset in December 2014, only discontinuing the product in September 2020. It also released the Samsung Odyssey in 2017, and the Odyssey + the following year. Both were one-off products and haven’t been updated since.

This means that despite having an early lead, Samsung are effectively behind the eight-ball when it comes to the VR universe.

This latest headset may have been some years in the making. Samsung filed Austrian trademark papers in 2018 that mentioned the Galaxy VR, and made another filing on March 30, 2022, at the World Intellectual Property Office.

At the Mobile World Congress in February, Samsung’s CEO Han Jong-hee hinted at a future VR device.

“Metaverse-related devices are now the talk of the town, so we have buckled down to a task to cope with the trend. It won’t take too long,” Han told reporters at Samsung’s MWC 2022 exhibition booth.

“We are striving for perfection as we gear up for the launch.”

 



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Samsung To Adopt EV Battery Technology For Smartphones
Samsung Takes 24% Smartphone Market Share
Apple Look To Implement Folded Zoom Camera Modules
Samsung Announce Date For New Smart Monitors
Ukraine, Call For Consumers To Stop Buying Lenovo PC’s Or Flying On Emirates
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Over One Million Aussies Own Crypto
Latest News
/
April 22, 2022
/
Trivago Hit With $44.7 Million Fine For Misleading Claims
Latest News
/
April 22, 2022
/
Razer Release Long Awaited Leviathan V2 Gaming Soundbar
Latest News
/
April 22, 2022
/
Google Messages Bug Draining Phone Batteries
Latest News
/
April 22, 2022
/
New Android TV OS Coming
Latest News
/
April 22, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Over One Million Aussies Own Crypto
Latest News
/
April 22, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Five per cent of Australians aged 18 and up have invested in cryptocurrency, over one million Aussies. This is according...
Read More