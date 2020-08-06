HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > FitBit > Fitbit Focus Online, With Fitbit.com Sales Up 102%

Fitbit Focus Online, With Fitbit.com Sales Up 102%

By | 6 Aug 2020
, , ,
Vivosmart 4

As Fitbit navigates the COVID-19 crisis and global downturn, the company has announced that it will continue to ramp up efforts to expand its online retail operations, which have proved to be a bright spot for the company.

In Q2 2020 sales made through Fitbit.com grew by 102% year-on-year (y-o-y) to total $66 million.

Overall, however, Fitbit’s sales contracted by 30% y-o-y in Q2, to 2.5 million devices. Fitbit cited a lack of new products as the main reason for this, stating that one new product was introduced in the first half of 2020, compared to four new products in H1 2019.

Smartwatches bucked this trend, with sales up 34%, led by sales of Versa 2.

Fitbit.com online store

“While COVID-19 has impacted our business and there continues to be uncertainty around consumer demand and the economy, we are encouraged by the 12% year-over-year POS sales growth we’ve seen at retail and through Fitbit.com,” said James Park, Co-Founder and CEO of Fitbit.

“In addition, many customers have taken advantage of Fitbit’s free premium trial offering and signed up for our subscription service.”

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Acer Hits Record High Margin Of 3.2% In Q2
June Online Retail Sales Up 49.6% Year-on-Year
Westfield Sydney
Mobile Data Shows Sydney’s Activity Is Falling Again
Disney+ Gains Over 60M Paid Users
$2.93 Fitbit Google Deal Facing New Delays after EU Announces Probe
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Harvey Norman Shares Up 7% On Sector Confidence
Industry Latest News Retailers
/
August 6, 2020
/
Global E-Sports Market Forecast To Beat $4 Billion By 2027
e Sports Gaming Latest News
/
August 6, 2020
/
Aussies Gain Free Quibi Subscription In Video Streaming Wars
Content Latest News
/
August 6, 2020
/
Acer Hits Record High Margin Of 3.2% In Q2
Acer Coronavirus Industry
/
August 6, 2020
/
June Online Retail Sales Up 49.6% Year-on-Year
Industry Latest News
/
August 6, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Harvey Norman Shares Up 7% On Sector Confidence
Industry Latest News Retailers
/
August 6, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Shares in Harvey Norman have rallied over 7% just after midday, with investor confidence seemingly bolstered by a positive H1Y21...
Read More