Qualcomm Tipped To Take On Nintendo With Switch-Inspired Console

By | 24 Mar 2021
Semiconductor giant Qualcomm is reportedly set to take on Nintendo by developing its own gaming console which is said to be inspired by the Switch.

The unreleased console will be powered by one of Qualcomm’s own Snapdragon chipsets, will run on the yet-to-be launched Android 12 and is tipped to have detachable controllers like the Nintendo Switch, Android Police reports.

Reports also claim the Qualcomm console could be launched as early as Q1 2022.

Qualcomm’s prototype console would likely be compatible with any Android games, making it an interesting Switch-smartphone hybrid.

Gaming analysts predict the Qualcomm console will have a 6000mAh battery, a microSD slot for expendable storage and will have display-out functionality for use on TVs or monitors like the Nintendo Switch.

The screen, according to tech analyst Mishaal Rahman, will be 6.65-inches across.

It is also rumoured to work seamlessly with both the Google Play store and the Epic Games Store app.

With a Q1 2022 release, it is likely Qualcomm will use the latest Snapdragon chipset – whatever comes after the Snapdragon 888 – and of course will have connectivity for 5G.

It also has a rumoured price-tag of around $393, which is same price as a standard Nintendo Switch.

