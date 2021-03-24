HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Acquirement > Microsoft Wants To Acquire Discord For Over US$10 Billion

Microsoft Wants To Acquire Discord For Over US$10 Billion

By | 24 Mar 2021
, , ,

Discord, a community chat platform for video gamers, is considering offering itself for sale for more than a reported US$10 billion (about AU$13.1 billion).

It already has a keen buyer waiting in the wings; US media reports are billing Microsoft as the top contender for the proposed acquisition.

After receiving interest from potential buyers, Discord was prompted to explore it options, according to tech news website VentureBeat.


The San Francisco-based platform launched six years ago as a space for video gamers to communicate while playing. Since then, it has evolved into a host for friends chatting, virtually watching films together or even working remotely.

Discord has about 140 million monthly users and made US$130 million (about AU$170.8 million) in revenue last year, as reported recently by The Wall Street Journal, though the company isn’t yet profitable. Its last valuation was US$7 billion (about AU$9.2 billion) after a funding round in December generated US$100 million.

Discord reached out to potential buyers and although Microsoft is in the running, no deal is imminent, according to anonymous sources.

About Post Author
,
You may also like
BREAKING: Kogan Buys Big Kiwi Retailer In $122.4m Trans-Tasman Push
ACCC Says “Yes” To Optus Amaysim Takeover
Over The Wire Snaps Up Digital Sense For $27 Million
Webcentral To Stay Aussie Owned
NVIDIA Buys Arm From SoftBank In $40 Billion Deal
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Nvidia Upscaling Technology Tipped For New Nintendo Switch
Latest News Nintendo Nvidia
/
March 24, 2021
/
Faulty Personal Safety Alarm Linked To Telstra Recalled
Latest News Wearables
/
March 24, 2021
/
Premier Profits Soar To $188.2m After Pocketing Millions In JobKeeper
Latest News Retailers
/
March 24, 2021
/
Apple Set To Pay Samsung Hundreds Of Millions After Sales Shortfall Of iPhones
Latest News
/
March 24, 2021
/
Amazon Tries To Set Chromecast On Fire
Amazon Latest News
/
March 24, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Nvidia Upscaling Technology Tipped For New Nintendo Switch
Latest News Nintendo Nvidia
/
March 24, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Nintendo’s rumoured upcoming Switch model is tipped to include an Nvidia graphics chip with DLSS upscaling technology. The new Switch,...
Read More