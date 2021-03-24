Discord, a community chat platform for video gamers, is considering offering itself for sale for more than a reported US$10 billion (about AU$13.1 billion).

It already has a keen buyer waiting in the wings; US media reports are billing Microsoft as the top contender for the proposed acquisition.

After receiving interest from potential buyers, Discord was prompted to explore it options, according to tech news website VentureBeat.



The San Francisco-based platform launched six years ago as a space for video gamers to communicate while playing. Since then, it has evolved into a host for friends chatting, virtually watching films together or even working remotely.

Discord has about 140 million monthly users and made US$130 million (about AU$170.8 million) in revenue last year, as reported recently by The Wall Street Journal, though the company isn’t yet profitable. Its last valuation was US$7 billion (about AU$9.2 billion) after a funding round in December generated US$100 million.

Discord reached out to potential buyers and although Microsoft is in the running, no deal is imminent, according to anonymous sources.