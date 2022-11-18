HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Qualcomm Reveals Next-Gen Chips For Spatial, Lossless Audio

Qualcomm Reveals Next-Gen Chips For Spatial, Lossless Audio

By | 18 Nov 2022

Qualcomm has revealed its latest chips for wireless earbuds and headphones, which will bring a host of major audio updates to next year’s range of products.

The new S3 and S5 Gen 2 Snapdragon Sound chipsets will enable head-tracked spatial audio, low-latency for mobile gaming, lossless audio for CD-quality sound, and compatibility with the burgeoning Bluetooth LE Audio standard.

The low-latency will be of particular interest to gamers, with Qualcomm promising as little as 48 milliseconds of lag between the action and the sound over Bluetooth.

Qualcomm’s aptX Lossless codec debuted this year in the Nura True Pro wireless earbuds, and promises bit-for-bit CD-quality sound at 16-bit/44.1kHz.

The head-tracked spatial audio, as featured in Apple’s AirPods, comes after Qualcomm’s own State of Sound survey found more than half of its respondents wanted spatial audio on their next set of wireless earbuds.

Qualcomm says to expect the first products equipped with these chips to come to market in the second half of 2023.


171047

