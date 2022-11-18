The iPhone 15 Pro will be the only phone in Apple’s 2023 lineup to feature faster USB-C transfer speeds, according to a new report.

Trusted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that only the Pro models will take advantage of the faster speeds, despite all Apple’s phones being forced to switching from Lightning to USB-C in 2023.

Kuo believes the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and a possible iPhone 15 Ultra will adopt at least USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3, while the basic iPhone 15 will only adopt USB 2.0.

(6/7)

I predict that 15 Pro & 15 Pro Max will support at least USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3. This spec upgrade means the wired transfer and video output user experience will significantly improve. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) November 17, 2022

If true, this will mark the second year in a row that Apple has focused on its Pro range to the detriment of the standard model.

Thunderbolt 3 can transfer data at speeds of up to 40 Gbps, as opposed to the USB 2.0, which only supports speeds of up to 480 Mbps. That’s a monumental difference.