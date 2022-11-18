HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 18 Nov 2022

The iPhone 15 Pro will be the only phone in Apple’s 2023 lineup to feature faster USB-C transfer speeds, according to a new report.

Trusted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that only the Pro models will take advantage of the faster speeds, despite all Apple’s phones being forced to switching from Lightning to USB-C in 2023.

Kuo believes the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and a possible iPhone 15 Ultra will adopt at least USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3, while the basic iPhone 15 will only adopt USB 2.0.

If true, this will mark the second year in a row that Apple has focused on its Pro range to the detriment of the standard model.

Thunderbolt 3 can transfer data at speeds of up to 40 Gbps, as opposed to the USB 2.0, which only supports speeds of up to 480 Mbps. That’s a monumental difference.



