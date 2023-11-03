A Qualcomm exec recently indicated that the Galaxy S24 series will feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Exynos 2400 chipsets.

During an earnings report conference call, Cristiano Amon, Qualcomm CEO, confirmed that the wireless tech company will have much of the market share of the soon-to-arrive Galaxy S24 series.

This statement hints that the rumours that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will only use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (for Galaxy), independent on market, are spot on.

Amon did not go into detail, but experts predict an official announcement will be released soon.

With the Galaxy S Ultra having the largest grossing S series phone, the majority of the market share seems about right. So do the rumours that pin the North American S24 units as also being Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered.

Other reports suggest the Korean and European Galaxy S24 and S24+ will be the only devices to feature the Exynos 2400.

Additionally, Samsung also hinted that the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s ISOCELL Zoom Anyplace tech, would be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which may mean that it will be Ultra being Snapdragon-only.