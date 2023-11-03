Motorola has already unveiled the Moto G Power 5G to the U.S. market, but now the company is said to be working on developing its next generation model, codenamed the Moto G Power 5G (2024).

New CAD renders have emerged, offering a glimpse into the device’s design, which MySmartPrice tipped in a recent report.

The front of the Moto G Power 5G (2024) appears to have a flat display with a centre-aligned selfie camera cutout, with the report suggesting it will be furnished with a 6.7-inch display.

If this the renders are accurate, the new model will be larger than the 6.5-inch LCD panel last, most current one.

The images also show the rear panel to have a glossy rectangle camera module, holding a dual-camera system inclusive of an LED flash.

The new device has a flat frame with volume buttons and a fingerprint sensor-enabled power key on the right. A SIM slot sits to the left.

A secondary microphone is positioned on the top of the Moto G Power 5G (2024), while its underside edge exhibits a 3.5mm audio jack, a microphone, a speaker, and a USB-C port.

Earlier this year, the G Power 5G (2023) was announced with a 6 GB of RAM, 256 GB of built-in storage, a 6.5-inch IPS LCD FHD+ 120Hz display, a Dimensity 930 chipset, MyUX-based Android 13, and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging.

The Moto G Power 5G (2024) also is shown to feature a 16-megapixel front camera and a 50-megapixel (main) + 2-megapixel (depth) + 2-megapixel (macro) triple camera unit.

If the report proves true, the device is 167.3 x 76.4 x 8.5mm, but the core specifications are unknown.