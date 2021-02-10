HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > EU Slaps Apple Wrist

EU Slaps Apple Wrist

By | 10 Feb 2021

BRUSSELS: Europe’s antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager has given what may perceived as a slap on the wrist to Apple in calling for give equal treatment to all apps on its platform amid the iPhone maker’s privacy changes that have drawn charges of anti-competitive practices from rival Facebook.

Apple is asking iPhone users for consent to track their data for personalized ads in what it says is a move to protect users’ privacy.

But the software will limit many apps’ abilities to gather data from people’s phones that can be used for targeted advertising.

Facebook has been among the most vocal of the critics which stand to lose a substantial part of their revenue from Apple’s move.

Facebook has called it anti-competitive behaviour, saying Apple’s own personalised ad platform would be exempt from the new requirement giving users a choice of whether to opt in to tracking by third parties.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Apple iPhone 12 Magnets Could Interfere With Cardiac Devices
Epic Games Takes Apple Legal Fight To The ACCC
Telstra Brand Trashed, Even Worse Than Huawei In New Roy Morgan Survey
Apple Suffers Major Outage Affecting iCloud, Photos & Mail
Bing The Alternative As Life Without Google Looms
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

IFA “Back To Business” In 2021 With Return To Live Event
IFA 2021 Latest News
/
February 10, 2021
/
Aldi Selling Uniden Dash Cam For $80 This Sat
Aldi Latest News
/
February 10, 2021
/
Lenovo Races Ahead With Ducati Partnership
Latest News Lenovo
/
February 10, 2021
/
LG Calls On Oz To Develop Clearer ‘Right To Repair’ Framework
Latest News LG
/
February 10, 2021
/
Shrinking Telstra Optus Payments Boost NBN Earnings Revenues Set To Grow
Latest News
/
February 10, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

IFA “Back To Business” In 2021 With Return To Live Event
IFA 2021 Latest News
/
February 10, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Trade show IFA is set to return in person this year, following 2020’s more limited showcase. The big European expo...
Read More