Pure has launched three new portable DAB radios, which can also be paired with laptops and smartphones via Bluetooth to double as wireless speakers.

The Elan DAB+ (£39.99/$72 AUD), Elan Connect (£69.99/$126 AUD) and Elan Connect+ (£89.99/$162 AUD) can tune into FM and DAB or DAB+ stations, with the latter two also connecting to internet radio.

Each features physical buttons instead of touchscreens, plus more than 20 presets, a colour screen, and a choice of grey or charcoal finish. They can be powered via AA batteries or USB cable, and each also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack. The DAB+ and Connect employ one three-watt 2.5” speaker apiece, with the Connect+ featuring two.

Pure is distributed in Australia through Aqipa.