Pure Launches Three Portable DAB Radios
Pure has launched three new portable DAB radios, which can also be paired with laptops and smartphones via Bluetooth to double as wireless speakers.
The Elan DAB+ (£39.99/$72 AUD), Elan Connect (£69.99/$126 AUD) and Elan Connect+ (£89.99/$162 AUD) can tune into FM and DAB or DAB+ stations, with the latter two also connecting to internet radio.
Each features physical buttons instead of touchscreens, plus more than 20 presets, a colour screen, and a choice of grey or charcoal finish. They can be powered via AA batteries or USB cable, and each also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack. The DAB+ and Connect employ one three-watt 2.5” speaker apiece, with the Connect+ featuring two.
Pure is distributed in Australia through Aqipa.