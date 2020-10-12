HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 12 Oct 2020
,

Australian audio firm BlueAnt is launching its latest portable Bluetooth speaker in the X-series line just in time for the weather getting warmer.

The BlueAnt X3 Bluetooth speaker is sleek, light-weight and waterproof and features one-touch controls with integrated Siri and Google Assistant and a built-in microphone.

BlueAnt says X3 is its loudest speaker to date which delivers deep rich lows and a room-filling soundstage. It is also designed with a Bass Boost button.

The 30-Watt speaker offers 15 hours of playtime with a built-in power bank, is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 and Auz playback options and even has a ‘Duo mode’ which allows two X3 speakers to be seamlessly connected for a louder, more immersive experience.

And to appeal to the summer aficionados in Australia, the speaker’s IP67 rating will keep the sound loud and clear outside at the beach or the pool.

“The X-series is designed by our team of music lovers and sound engineers,” said Taisen Maddern, CEO and founder of BlueAnt.

“The X3 stands above its competition and it’s ready to bring the sounds of summer back to Aussie homes, barbeques and beaches when it’s safe to do so.”

The BlueAnt X3 retails at $239.95 and is available across Australia in Telstra and JB HiFi.

