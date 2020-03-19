PS5 To Feature High-Speed SSD, Ray Tracing

Sony has unveiled the technical specifications for the PlayStation 5, set to release this holiday season to compete with the Xbox Series X.

The PS5 will feature a high-speed 825GB SSD, integrated custom I/O system, a custom AMD graphics unit with ray tracing capability, and 3D audio.

“With these capabilities, PS5 will allow developers to maximise their creativity, building expansive worlds and new play experiences in the games they design,” said Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President, Platform Planning & Management at PlayStation.

The SSD will, according to Sony, dramatically cut loading times for games: the PS5 will load 5GB of data in one second, compared to 1GB in 20 seconds on the PS4. There will be support for external HDDs, though this will mainly serve backwards-compatible PS4 games. The CPU and GPU will also run at variable speeds, meaning unused CPU capacity can shift to the GPU when needed, and vice versa.

“Developers are able to stream assets into PS5 games at an incredibly fast rate, so PS5 play experiences can be seamless and dynamic, with near-instantaneous fast travel through large game worlds,” said Nishino.

Additionally, says Nishino, ray tracing will dramatically improve visuals on the system.

“Ray tracing simulates the way light moves in real life, and how it bounces off various surfaces. Games that take advantage of this feature will render objects much more accurately, and with heightened realism. Water, glass, light refraction, a character’s hair and so on, will look even more realistic,” he said.

The full specifications are below: