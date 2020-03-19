Samsung Chip Demand To Jump

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics says it expects higher demand and limited supply for computer chips.

The demand comes even though the coronavirus pandemic and the US-China trade war are damaging major markets in Europe and the US.

Samsung CEO Kim Ki-nam made the comments at the South Korean tech giant’s annual shareholders’ meeting, which attracted only 289 people due to the coronavirus outbreak.

South Korea is battling Asia’s largest outbreak outside China.

Shareholders were scanned with thermal cameras and checked with thermometers as they arrived as part of measures to ensure the meeting could go ahead safely.

Samsung Electronics also adopted electronic voting for the meeting to help curb the spread of coronavirus.