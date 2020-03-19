Covid 19-Affected Travelers May Qualify For Refunds: ACCC

SYDNEY: The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission says that consumers may be entitled to refunds on flights, events and other travel services impacted by Covid-19.

The travel advice was issued for the entire world yesterday, with PM Scott Morrison telling Australians not to leave the country under any circumstances, while indoor gatherings of more than 100 people and outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people have been banned if they’re rated “non-essential”.

The ACCC has said that if events, flights or other travel services such as cruises are cancelled, it expects refunds or other remedies such as a credit note or voucher to be offered in most circumstances.

However, if the event, flight or travel service is cancelled due to government restrictions, consumer rights under the consumer guarantees may be impacted. In these situations consumers may be entitled to a refund under the terms and conditions of their ticket, or potentially may make a claim under a travel insurance policy.

“Given the exceptional circumstances, the ACCC encourages all businesses to treat consumers fairly and compassionately,” ACCC Chair Rod Sims said.