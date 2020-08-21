HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
BINGE Adds DC Superhero Content

By | 21 Aug 2020
BINGE has expanded its content library, adding a range of DC shows and movies from the DC Comics universe, including Pennyworth, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, Watchmen, The Dark Knight, Man of Steel, Wonder Woman and Green Lantern.

DC’s brand new DC’s Stargirl will be available to stream on BINGE from tomorrow (22nd August), while the anticipated second season of Doom Patrol will be available from 2nd September.

Subscribers will be able to access all of these new offerings via the dedicated ‘Destination DC’ BINGE Centre on the streaming platform.

BINGE will launch a campaign to advertise these new DC offering this weekend, rolling out across print, OOH, digital, radio and social media.

 

“BINGE is proud to be Destination DC, home of superheroes that are more than meets the eye. Where stories are set in a world where danger, excitement and adventure are just around the corner, but where a vigilante with superhuman powers can always be relied upon to save the day,” said Louise Crompton, BINGE Chief Marketing Officer.

“Whether it’s Courtney Whitmore, the proud wielder of the Cosmic Staff who fights evil as Stargirl, or the Doom Patrol, a collection of societal outcasts who use their accidental and unwanted abilities to benefit themselves and their world, or the iconic Batman, who makes it his life mission to wage war on the criminals of Gotham City, BINGE has a superhero to inspire us all.”

BINGE subscriptions start at $10 per month. The video-on-demand streaming service offers a 14-day free trial.

