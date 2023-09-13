The PS Audio AirLens music streamer, designed for delivering ultimate sound quality from streaming audio sources, now ships around the world. It’s currently available for $3,695 AUD and offers hi-res streaming via Roon, TIDAL, Qobuz, Spotify, JRiver, Audirvana, NAS storage devices, and any DLNA compatible server.

This music streamer doesn’t include a DAC or analog outputs, which is odd for the price range as companies including NAD, Bluesound, and Cambridge Audio all offer them for under $2,000 USD.

PS Audio CEO, Paul McGowan said “The secret of the AirLens’ exceptional sound quality is its galvanic isolation. Removing the physical connection between input and output stages eliminates the unwanted noise that can be introduced by USB, Ethernet or WiFi. The AirLens also perfectly re-clocks the digital signal. The result is a remarkable improvement in resolution, timbral realism, and dynamics.”

The AirLens can connect to a network via Ethernet or WiFi, providing I2S and coaxial digital outputs for connection to a DAC.

PS Audio’s galvanic isolation claims to remove sonic degradation by eliminating electrical connection between input and output stages, using an air only interface.

The music streaming manufacturer claims this ensures 100% isolation and noise-free delivery of digital audio signals. Additionally, the signal is re-clocked at the output stage for jitter-free, pure digital audio.

The AirLens is available in silver and black, offering PCM decoding up to 32bit/352.8kHz, and DSD to 256 (4x).

Manufactured using premium parts and construction, the compact size and sleek design allows for easy integration into an audio system.

See below the features:

Galvanically isolated from input to output eliminating network & WiFi noise, offering signal purity & sound quality

Connects to a network via 10/100/1000 Ethernet or 2.4 and 5GHz WiFi

I2S and coaxial digital outputs

Offers PCM up to 352.8kHz/32bit, and native DSD up to 256 (4x, up to DSD 128 via coax output)

DoP (DSD over PCM) operation

Roon-ready

DLNA-ready

Compatible with TIDAL Connect (via Roon), Spotify Connect, mconnect, Qobuz (via Roon and mconnect), Dropbox (via Roon), MQA, DLNA 1.5 and UPnP A/V 1.0 Digital Media Renderer

Available in silver or black

10″ x 7″ x 1.5″, 4.8 lbs.

See below the specifications:

Unit Weight: 4.8 lbs [2.2 kg]

Unit Dimensions: 10” x 7” x 1.5” [ 25.4cm x 17.8cm x 3.8cm]

Shipping Weight: 6.8 lbs [3.1 kg]

Shipping Dimensions: 5.8” x 13.6” x 11.6” [14.6 cm x 34.6 cm x 29.4 cm]

Color Options: Black and Silver

Voltage Options Universal

Mains Power Input: 100-240VAC 50-60Hz

Power Consumption: 5W Typical/10W max

Accessories Included: Power cord

Input: 10/100/1000 Ethernet or 2.4 & 5GHz WIFI

Audio Outputs: 12s, S/PDIF Coax

Audio Interface: PCM: Up to 352.8kHz/32, Native DSD up to DSD256 (I2S output), DoP (DSD over PCM) up to DSD128 (Coax output)

Network Support: WiFi: IEEE 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4 & 5GHz dual band), 10/100/1000 Ethernet

WiFi Setup: WPS

Connectivity: DLNA 1.5 & UPnP AV 1.0 Digital Media Renderer, Spotify Connect, Roon Ready, TIDAL Connect, mconnect, Qobuz (through Roon and mconnect), Dropbox (through Roon), MQA

The PS Audio AirLens is available now through PS Audio dealers, in silver and black, for $1,999 USD, ($3,695 AUD).