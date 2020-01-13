HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Events > CES 2020 > Protect Both Water & Time with Sprinkl’s Sprinkler

Protect Both Water & Time with Sprinkl’s Sprinkler

By | 13 Jan 2020
, , ,

Sprinkl, a start-up that develops irrigation products for the conservation of water, has revealed a fully automated home gardening system that will save both water and time.

Sensors in the garden aren’t new – but Sprinkl sets itself apart with a system that connects to the home’s WiFi.

It then uses a combination of estimating how much water is naturally contained in the yard with local weather forecasts before determining to activate the water sprinklers that day.

But the perhaps the most respectable feature is it’s alignment with the local water restrictions, having the ability to sync itself with the local water restrictions to ensure no rules are broken.

The Sprinkl sensors take moisture content measurements at one-inch, three-inch and five-inch, which is then communicated back to the control centre in real time.

This data can then be accessed through the Sprinkl companion app.

The control system automatically detects if your garden requires water instead of requiring manual settings or the owner creating a schedule.

The Sprinkl system is a step up from other similar gardening products that only rely on a Bluetooth connection and doesn’t include an app, which can be accessed and controlled away from the home.

You can purchase the Sprinkl system from their official website for prices starting at $225.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
CES 2020: Smartest Connected Doggy Door Yet
Suunto Tackles Tough OZ Smartwatch market
CES 2020: Ivanka Trump Selection Slammed
Facial Recognition Bias Exposed
Disney+ Downloads Hit 22 Million
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Google Denies Misusing Customers Location Data, Faces $10m Fine
Google Industry Investigation
/
January 13, 2020
/
Personal & Portable Tattoo Printer
Accessories CES 2020 Events
/
January 13, 2020
/
CES 2020: Sony’s Surprise Prototype Car Cashing In On Future
Automotive CES 2020 Latest News
/
January 13, 2020
/
Checkout Free Coles In Ten Years
Distribution eBusiness Industry
/
January 13, 2020
/
Canon Robot DSLR Camera System
Accessories Brands Camera
/
January 13, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Google Denies Misusing Customers Location Data, Faces $10m Fine
Google Industry Investigation
/
January 13, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Global tech giant, Google, has denied it mislead Australian customers when it collected their location data. In a landmark lawsuit,...
Read More