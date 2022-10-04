Offering audiophiles are more back to basics, physical vinyl solution, Austrian audio giant Pro-Ject has begun the launch of the Debut PRO S, a turntable that offers the essentials in a smooth, aesthetic and bare-bones design.

The new turntable has been designed to provide users with a tactile, physical experience, removing blinking LEDs and any switches deemed unnecessary.

“Our turntables demand conscious music listening. The Debut PRO S takes this philosophy to the extreme,” says Pro-Ject on its website.

“The manual controls invite the listener to interact with the turntable: turn it on, place the record on the platter, move and lower the tonearm. The musical reward follows the tactile experience. No unnecessary switches, LEDs, or labeling distract from what is essential.”

Like the rest of the Debut Pro range, the latest model is designed to be tinkered with, offering massive upgradability, where users can change out the platter mat, add isolation platforms, easily swap out the cartridge and more.

The Debut S takes this philosophy of scalability and customization to another level. The featured 10-inch s shaped aluminium tonearm with a CNC-milled bearing block allows for different head shells to be fitted, whilst the S design increases mass, allowing it to cater for heavier cartridges.

In addition, the cartridges can be further adjusted with azimuth and vertical tracking angle adjustment, allowing audiophiles to unlock the perfect sound solution that meets their needs.

The diamond-cut aluminium sub platter is controlled via a switch that changes between 33 and 45rpm, whilst the supplied round belt can be fitted for 78rpm records.

Pro-Ject has also reduced unit noise through damping by increasing component mass, such as with the sub-platter and the machined die-cast aluminium platter, which features a TPE-ring.

The Pro-Ject Debut PRO S has been launched in Europe for £799 (~A$1,391.41) and will launch in North America for $1,200 USD (~A$ 1,846.25) this month. Australian availability and pricing is yet to be announced.